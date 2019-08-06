South Africa: Patriarchy By Any Other (Man's) Name

opinion

South African law no longer requires the automatic changing of a woman's surname when she marries a man - yet officials are still making the change...

Most South Africans still assume that a woman who marries a man will change her surname to that of her spouse. This patriarchal practice is so deeply embedded in our culture that officials at the Department of Home Affairs regularly break the law, changing the surnames of newly married women to that of their husbands - even when a woman instructs the department not to. To make things worse, the legislation dealing with surname changes is sexist and unconstitutionally discriminates against women on the basis of sex/gender.

In a patriarchal society in which rigid and exploitative gender roles are often imposed on (married) women - who are often expected to do all the housework and most or all of the child-rearing - it is not immediately apparent why women with an independent income would marry a man. Unless their partner is that unique man who opposes patriarchy and works tirelessly to resist its privileges, a woman might be better off not getting married at all.

Of course, marriage is not necessarily about making a...