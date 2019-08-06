Nigeria: Miyetti Allah Appeals Court Ruling On Benue Grazing Law

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Social-cultural Association yesterday filed an appeal against the July 4 ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja.
The Fulani socio-cultural group, in a suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/527/2017 filed by its counsel, Mr. Aliyu Ahmed and Abdulhamid Mohammed, said it was dissatisfied with the judgment of Justice Abang delivered on July 4 in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/527/17.
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Social-cultural Association had challenged the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment Law passed by the Benue State House of Assembly.
The group had approached the court seeking a mandatory injunction against the state government from implementing the laws as passed by the state's House of Assembly.
