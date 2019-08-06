Kenya: Police Arrest Three Suspects After Bamburi Gang Attack

Three suspected members of a machete-wielding gang which attacked people in Kisauni and Nyali constituencies in Mombasa have been arrested.

The three suspects were identified as Jackson Okelo, 26, Paul Ayub, 18, and 17-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed Hamdan.

Police arrested the three during an operation after the Monday night attack where 13 people were injured.

Four among them were in a critical condition and are being attended to at the Coast General Hospital.

Kisauni Sub-County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the suspected criminals were found with items they stole from victims of the attack.

OPERATION ONGOING

"The suspects are being held at Kadzandani police post and they will later in the day be taken to Shanzu Law Courts. We are still continuing with our operation. We must deal with these people," Mr Kiragu told Nation by phone.

Police launched a crackdown after the marauding youths went on the rampage attacking people.

The attack brought business in Bamburi Mwisho to a standstill.

Some clubs and stalls which operate until late in the night were forced to shut down their business.

The usual Bamburi night life was not witnessed on Monday as roads were deserted.