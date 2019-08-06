Kenya: Police Arrest Three Suspects After Bamburi Gang Attack

6 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed

Three suspected members of a machete-wielding gang which attacked people in Kisauni and Nyali constituencies in Mombasa have been arrested.

The three suspects were identified as Jackson Okelo, 26, Paul Ayub, 18, and 17-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed Hamdan.

Police arrested the three during an operation after the Monday night attack where 13 people were injured.

Four among them were in a critical condition and are being attended to at the Coast General Hospital.

Kisauni Sub-County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the suspected criminals were found with items they stole from victims of the attack.

OPERATION ONGOING

"The suspects are being held at Kadzandani police post and they will later in the day be taken to Shanzu Law Courts. We are still continuing with our operation. We must deal with these people," Mr Kiragu told Nation by phone.

Police launched a crackdown after the marauding youths went on the rampage attacking people.

The attack brought business in Bamburi Mwisho to a standstill.

Some clubs and stalls which operate until late in the night were forced to shut down their business.

The usual Bamburi night life was not witnessed on Monday as roads were deserted.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.