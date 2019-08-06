Angola: ATM Can Now Transfer Akz 3 Million Per Day

Luanda — Automatic Telling Machine (ATM) card users can now transfer up to 3 million kwanzas (AKZ) per day, Angop learns Monday from a source with the Interbank Service Company (Emis) and commercial banks.

The measure is in line with the instruction of the Central Bank of Angola (BNA) No. 07/2019, of July 5, which revokes the previous one million kwanzas per day authorized.

In order to enforce the instructions of the Central Bank, the Interbank Services Company (EMIS) instructed, through a circular note of 25 July, the commercial banks to make this procedure effective, from 01 this month (August).

The instruction also establishes the limits of values ??for Issuance of Standard Checks of Operations in the ATM Network and in the Angola Payment System Clearing and Settlement Systems. The maximum becomes AKZ 9.9 million.

With these changes, BNA advises commercial banks to refuse to pay any check above the indicated limit.

Based on the instruction, the maximum daily withdrawal amount of 50,000 kwanzas is maintained, while the maximum daily payment amount in the ATM payment card arrangement per payment card is set at AKz 20 million.

The maximum amount per payment transaction to the Ministry of Finance is subject to the limit of AKz 99 .9 million kwanzas.