Kenya: Former Harambee Stars Defender Lands Bandari Coaching Role

6 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Bandari FC have hired Ibrahim Shikanda to serve as assistant coach on a two-year contract.

The club's chairman Musa Hassan Musa has said the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League runners-up have brought in the coach to strengthen the team's defence.

"We want to make our team the best in all departments and that is why we have decided to hire Shikanda who is familiar with training of defenders to do the job. We're confident he will make our defence strong and unbeatable," Musa said of the former Bungoma Superstars FC coach.

Musa has also heaped praise on Mwalala, saying the head coach has done well with the team's midfielders and strikers, adding that the recruitment of Shikanda will help the team do better than last season.

"We hope we can this time become the second team from the Coast in the history of Kenyan football to win the Kenyan Premier League," he said.

Musa dispelled fears that Shikanda's arrival could unsettle Nassoro Mwakoba whom he said will still work as the assistant coach. Musa said the three will work together to enable the team to win titles this season.

"The position of Mwakoba is still there because we know the three coaches will steer our team to greater heights of prosperity. We hope this time we can finish the season as Kenyan Premier League as champions," said Musa.

Former Kenyan international Shikanda has served at Nairobi Stima and Azam FC of Tanzania at various times between 2008 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Bandari FC will play Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup preliminary match against Sudan's Al Ahly Shandy at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Musa has confirmed that the Kenyan Premier League team has already booked and paid for the venue to use it for their match against the Sudanese team on Saturday.

"As there is no venue to host a continental international match at the Coast, we have no alternative but to hire Kasarani Stadium for the first leg match against Al Ahly Shandy on August 10, 2019," said Musa.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
U.S. Looks to Cement Trade Ties With African Countries
U.S. Looks to Cement Trade Ties With African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.