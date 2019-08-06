Nigeria: Ogoni Clean-Up - Activist Seeks Review of UNEP's Oil Assessment Report

A United States-based Ogoni activist, Dr. Goodluck Diigbo, has called for a collective review of the Oil Assessment report as captured by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on implementation process in Ogoniland.
Diigbo, who is also President, Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority (OCIA), made the call yesterday via Skype transmitted in Teyork community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The activist, who spoke at the grand finale of a peace conference organised by the OCIA also faulted the federal government on the implementation of UNEP report.
According to him, the UNEP report is still not ready for the next phase because there has been no agreement for a mandatory review in accordance with due process.
He said that due process was not followed by the Nigerian government in UNEP report implementation as it failed to interface with the Ogoni people as a politically autonomous entity.
Diigbo therefore, appealed for a constructive interface between the Nigerian government and the Ogoni nation as the people strove toward ending a situation he described as internal colonialism.
He explained that the collective will of the people as expressed in a legally accepted referendum would have been fully upheld in the clean up process and in all political administration of the area.
"The Nigerian government has yet to recognise the will and interest of elected representatives from 33 district councils, comprising over 272 village councils, living in the six kingdoms of Ogoni, namely: Babbe, Eleme, Gokana, Kenkhana, Nyokhana and Tai and two administrative units.
"This is supposed to be in accordance with the wishes of the Ogoni people contained in the Ogoni Bill of Rights of 1991; expressing the collective will of the good people of Ogoni in the referendum of 2010," he said.
Diigbo also said that Ogoniland and it's people should have started enjoying unreserved rights and privileges as against situation currently operational in the area.
"We are acting with legitimacy to reclaim all of our rights, without exception by this declaration of political autonomy, we, the Ogoni people are determined to enforce the United Nations Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples without fear or retreat.
"After seven years, we have made considerable progress as obvious through our presence and activities at the village, districts and provincial levels.
"We are, however, poised to accelerate the process towards fulfilling the obligations we assumed within the context of our self-government declaration," Diigbo said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that equitable political administrative model, credible justice system and transparency formed major resolution reached by the 10 Provinces in Ogoniland during the peace conference.
Responding, Mr. Jonathan Keayie, the speaker, Ogoni District Central Assembly (ODCA), from B.dere community in Gokana Province said that the conference was timely as it served as a peace strategy in the area he described as volatile.
NAN
Read the original article on This Day.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.