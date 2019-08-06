South Africa: Twitter and the Rest of Social Media Are a Rising Threat to Media Freedom - and I Am Part of Their Roadkill

6 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

The internet and the powerful social media platforms now host among the worst forms of violence against journalists and are a rising threat to media freedom. Women journalists come in for particular targeting in a trend now called cyber-misogyny. Naming it makes it no less painful, as I have found.

Every morning, I pick up my phone and check WhatsApp messages. Then, I open my Twitter feed. "Bitch!" reads a response to something I've posted or written or reported. I block. "Cunt," reads another. Block. "Racist, go back home," says another.

"I will smack you so hard, you won't know your name," I type. And then block.

Online abuse has become so commonplace that taking it in and blocking is part of the daily routine now. Just occasionally, you have to fight back.

When Donald Trump told four US congresswomen to go back to where they came from a few weeks ago, igniting a fusillade of stories from people who had been told so, I thought about writing on the black digital Trumps in South Africa. "Go home" and "Go back to India if you don't like it here," are quite regular taunts on Twitter. As Raymond Suttner has written...

