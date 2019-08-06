South Africa: Heads of Argument - Don't Take Malema Literally, Says His Lawyer

analysis

The Economic Freedom Fighters on Monday fired back at the SA National Editors Forum, which is accusing the party and its leader Julius Malema of hate speech and harassment against journalists.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday 5 August accused the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) of misrepresenting party leader Julius Malema's comments and trying to invent a new category of persons who can be discriminated against that would have damaging legal consequences.

The party, represented by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, was responding to Sanef's claims that the EFF had targeted journalists with hate speech and harassment. The case is being heard in the Pretoria Equality Court, sitting in the North Gauteng High Court.

"There is no reasonable basis for telling Mr Malema he must tone down the rhetoric. He is a politician after all," said Ngcukaitobi.

The advocate was speaking about Malema's November 2018 speech outside the State Capture inquiry where he criticised a number of journalists by name and told supporters to challenge "the enemy" on social media and "cut the head" when the party's perceived opposition exposes itself.

"There is no way any reasonable person can take those comments literally," said Ngcukaitobi.

Sanef and five journalists represented...