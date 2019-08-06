South Africa: Alleged Farm Attacker Dies After Rolling Victim's Bakkie

6 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

An alleged farm attacker was killed on Monday near Sasolburg when he rolled a bakkie that was stolen earlier, according to reports.

Netwerk24 reported that an elderly farmer, Ronnie Brand, was attacked on his farm close to the Jim Fouché holiday resort outside Oranjeville.

According to Tommy Pienaar of Basopa Sekuriteit, Brand was attacked with a spanner, Maroela Media reported.

He was reportedly sleeping when the attackers entered his home. He was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to hospital, Pienaar reportedly said.

His cellphone and other possessions were reportedly stolen.

After the attack, the men fled the scene in Brand's Isuzu bakkie.

Pienaar told Netwerk24 that the bakkie was spotted shortly after the attack near Sasolburg.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and rolled it onto its side.

He was reportedly declared dead on the scene.

Police spokesperson Constable Josephine Rani confirmed the incident to News24 on Tuesday.

Second suspect still at large

In a statement, Rani said police are on the lookout for a second suspect. She said Brand heard a window breaking and suddenly saw two unknown males in his house.

"The suspects instructed the victim to give them money."

When he told them he didn't have any, they allegedly assaulted him.

"He ultimately told them that he has some money in [his] Isuzu bakkie. They took the keys and his cellphone then tied the victim with ropes and covered his mouth with a blanket before fleeing the scene with the victim's vehicle.

"The suspects, alleged to have been driving at a high speed, lost control of the stolen vehicle and it overturned on the R57 road.

One suspect, a 42-year-old man, died at the scene. The second suspect is still on the run.

"Mr Brand managed to untie himself and was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment," Rani said.

