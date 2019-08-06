Eritrea: NSP Official Silver Jubilee Celebration Concludes

5 August 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The official celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program that was held from 2 to 4 August in Sawa under the theme "Sawa: The Perfect Choice for Sustainability" concluded with patriotic zeal.

According to the report presented by the Deputy Commander of the National Service Training Center, Let. Col. Temesgen Samuel over 12 thousand members of the national service, artist and others participated in the various programs staged at the celebration event including in book preparation, cultural and artistic performances, seminars, carnival show, military parade as well as in the preparation of documentary films and sports competitions among others.

Speaking at the concluding event, Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism, said that the programs staged during the three-day celebration have portrayed the noble societal values and culture of the Eritrean people.

Indicating that the members of the 32nd round of the National service and the 10th round of the Vocational Training Center have graduated at the time of the new era unfolding in the region, Minister Askalu called on the graduates to take advantage of the opportunities provided.

The graduation ceremony of the members of the 32nd round of National Service and 10th round of the Vocational Training Center was attended by a number of nationals from inside the country and abroad.

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

