South Africa: And So, Mr President, When Did You Decide That We Have a Jobs Crisis?

6 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Steven Boykey Sidley

Recently a shocking admission was made by our sitting President. He said South Africa should expect 'many' job losses. He amped this up in a later speech - 'a flood of job losses', he said. This after decades of his party saying the opposite. You've got to be kidding, right?

If you take a look back at promises made by the ANC (usually around an election) you will find very specific numbers. Remember the startling "five million jobs by 2020", made by Jacob Zuma in December of 2015? Or the most recent promise of 275,000 jobs a year made by the ANC in January of 2019?

And now suddenly proclamations brimming with biblical language like "we need to stem the flood" tell us that the ANC has changed its mind about employment. Forget what we said before, they are telling us. We lied, or we hadn't understood, or we were ignorant, or we were cynical. Whatever. We were wrong.

Of course, singling out the ANC is a little disingenuous. From the Democratic Alliance (DA) to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), employment promises are thrown around like pixie dust. But here's the thing - there are no more jobs. They aren't...

