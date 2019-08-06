South Africa: And So, Mr President, When Did You Decide That We Have a Jobs Crisis?

Recently a shocking admission was made by our sitting President. He said South Africa should expect 'many' job losses. He amped this up in a later speech - 'a flood of job losses', he said. This after decades of his party saying the opposite. You've got to be kidding, right?
If you take a look back at promises made by the ANC (usually around an election) you will find very specific numbers. Remember the startling "five million jobs by 2020", made by Jacob Zuma in December of 2015? Or the most recent promise of 275,000 jobs a year made by the ANC in January of 2019?
And now suddenly proclamations brimming with biblical language like "we need to stem the flood" tell us that the ANC has changed its mind about employment. Forget what we said before, they are telling us. We lied, or we hadn't understood, or we were ignorant, or we were cynical. Whatever. We were wrong.
Of course, singling out the ANC is a little disingenuous. From the Democratic Alliance (DA) to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), employment promises are thrown around like pixie dust. But here's the thing - there are no more jobs. They aren't...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.