Africa: A Newly Discovered Hacking Group Is Targeting Energy and Telecoms Companies

There's a new hacking group on the radar targeting telecommunications and oil and gas companies across Africa and the Middle East.
Industrial security company Dragos, which discovered the group, calls it "Hexane," but remains largely tight-lipped on its activities. The security company said Thursday, however, that the group's activity has ramped up in recent months amid heightened tensions in the region since the group first emerged a year ago.
Read the full story on TechCrunch.
