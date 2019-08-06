South Africa: Sisanda Henna Joins M-Net's 'Trackers'

Cape Town — A new cast member has been announced for M-Net's thrilling new series, Trackers .

Trackers, based on Deon Meyer's 7th book, weaves together various storylines that focus on black rhinos, the CIA, organised crime, diamond smuggling, state security and an international terrorist plot to attack Cape Town.

The six-episode series is being filmed in-and-around Cape Town in 2019 with a cast of both local and international talent.

Other members of the cast include Ed Stoppard ( The Pianist ), Rolanda Marais ( Waterfront) , James Alexander ( The Wild ), Sandi Schultz ( Binnelanders ) and Thapelo Mokoena ( Broken Vows ).

On Monday M-Net announced a new character played by Sisanda Henna ( Scandal! ).

Sisanda will play Nkunzi, a ruthless mercenary smuggler in cahoots with the terrorist organisation who becomes Lemmer's target.

Trackers will make its debut on M-Net (DStv 101) in October 2019 and will also be available on Showmax.

Source: Channel24