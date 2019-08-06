South Africa: Sisanda Henna Joins M-Net's 'Trackers'

6 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — A new cast member has been announced for M-Net's thrilling new series, Trackers .

Trackers, based on Deon Meyer's 7th book, weaves together various storylines that focus on black rhinos, the CIA, organised crime, diamond smuggling, state security and an international terrorist plot to attack Cape Town.

The six-episode series is being filmed in-and-around Cape Town in 2019 with a cast of both local and international talent.

Other members of the cast include Ed Stoppard ( The Pianist ), Rolanda Marais ( Waterfront) , James Alexander ( The Wild ), Sandi Schultz ( Binnelanders ) and Thapelo Mokoena ( Broken Vows ).

On Monday M-Net announced a new character played by Sisanda Henna ( Scandal! ).

Sisanda will play Nkunzi, a ruthless mercenary smuggler in cahoots with the terrorist organisation who becomes Lemmer's target.

Trackers will make its debut on M-Net (DStv 101) in October 2019 and will also be available on Showmax.

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Entertainment
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.