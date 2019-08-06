Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Tax Officer in Mogadishu, Somali Capital

Armed assailants have killed a government soldier while on a mission to collect taxation at the Sinai intersection in Mogadishu.
The killing was allegedly carried out by men armed with pistols, according to witnesses.
It is also reported that the bodyguards of the officer injured one of the killers and arrested him on the spot.
The killed officer reportedly took the taxes from the Sinai merchants in Mogadishu.
Security forces arrived at the scene after the killings and conducted brief searches there.
There is no word yet from the security agencies in connection with the killing.
Read the original article on Shabelle.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.