Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Tax Officer in Mogadishu, Somali Capital

Armed assailants have killed a government soldier while on a mission to collect taxation at the Sinai intersection in Mogadishu.

The killing was allegedly carried out by men armed with pistols, according to witnesses.

It is also reported that the bodyguards of the officer injured one of the killers and arrested him on the spot.

The killed officer reportedly took the taxes from the Sinai merchants in Mogadishu.

Security forces arrived at the scene after the killings and conducted brief searches there.

There is no word yet from the security agencies in connection with the killing.