Somalia: Somali and AU Forces Repel an Attack Outside Mogadishu

Somali forces backed by African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has foiled al-Shabaab attack on the outskirts of Somali capital Mogadishu.

Heavily armed al-Shabaab on Sunday night attempted to storm a military base manned by Somali forces in Elasha-biyaha locality, prompting brief gunfire between the sides.

According to the sources, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have dispatched reinforcement to the base.

After firing several motor shells on a base of Somali National Army (SNA), al-Shabaab reportedly retreated.

No casualties caused by the attacks have so far been reported.

Somali forces have this morning launched operations in and outside the area to smoke out al-Shabaab suspects.

According to the residents, the forces did not make an arrest but the operations are still underway.