Sudan: Public Celebrations After Constitutional Declaration Signed in Sudan

Khartoum / Khartoum Bahri / Omdurman — Yesterday, the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North (Bahri) witnessed celebrations in the streets to mark the signing of a Constitutional Declaration that paves the way for a civil government.

The Friendship Hall in Khartoum, which hosted the signing of the Constitutional Declaration, witnessed crowds of Sudanese celebrating the signing amid cheers for civilian state and demanding retribution and justice for the martyrs of the revolution, while the districts of the cities of Khartoum Bahri and Omdurman witnessed similar ceremonial rallies.

'Prayers for the martyrs'

Yesterday, the students of the National University of El Ribat held 'prayers for the souls of martyrs' at Al Hawa Hall in the university.

Students at Sudan's National University of El Ribat held prayers for the souls of martyrs at Al Hawa Hall on Sunday (RD)

At the same time, a crowd of activists and families of those who went missing during the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more wounded, staged a protest in front of the Office of the Attorney General in buildings of Street 27 in solidarity with the families of missing and rape victims and violations (see main picture). The vigil crowds turned into a rally on the Airport Road in solidarity with the missing.

The opposition block of Unionist Parties has called on its partners in the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) for the start of the transitional phase off with the issues of missing persons because of [the dispersal of] the sit-in on June 3."

The block said in a statement on Sunday that the issue of those who were forcibly missing during the events that accompanied the protests is one of the concerns of the next phase.

It explained, "the missing person is neither alive to await their return not a martyr to mourn; we feel the sense of a disaster since the dismantling of the sit-in"

The block called on its allies in the in the FFC and other political organisations to work together and make every effort to resolve this issue for all those missing during the era of the former regime.

