Sudanese Revolutionary Front Rejects Constitutional Declaration

Addis Ababa — The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) has officially rejected the Constitutional Declaration signed by Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) yesterday.

The SRF says it has determined to communicate with the mediation and the military junta to amend it and include the vision of a just peace.

The SRF said in a statement signed by Malik Agar, Minni Minawi, and Jibril Ibrahim that the Addis Ababa meetings produced a comprehensive vision of peace that would ensure that it can be achieved by addressing the roots causes of the Sudanese problem and working to remove historic injustices in order to end the war by addressing the reasons that led to the carrying arms.

They said, "The parties to the meetings in Addis Ababa agreed to include the full vision of peace in the documents of the political agreement and the Constitutional Declaration, and the need to link closely the achievement of peace and democratic transition, unfortunately, the political agreement and the Constitutional Declaration were signed in the initials without including the vision of complete peace in both documents without full compliance with what was agreed upon in the Addis Ababa consultations".

The statement said: "The Sudanese Revolutionary Front cannot accept the Constitutional Declaration in its current form because it has gone beyond the central principles of the peace process and has put obstacles in the way of implementing any future peace agreement by defining its ceiling within the framework of the Constitutional Declaration itself".

it pointed out that the Constitutional Declaration contained in article 69 a provision prohibiting the amendment of the Constitutional Declaration only in accordance with difficult and complex measures, considering that such obstacles would prevent future peace.

The SRF said that it would continue its efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace and a democratic transition that would ensure the participation of all parties and address the historical injustices.

It added, "It will continue with the African mediation, the Transitional Military Council and its allies in the political forces to amend the Constitutional Declaration and the political agreement as to include the issues of peace in the form that guarantees their achievement before the final signing on the Constitutional Declaration on the August 17."

The SRF statement pointed out that the vision of peace agreed upon by all the parties of the FFC in Addis Ababa was welcomed and accepted in the negotiating room by the African mediator and representatives of the junta, but it was met with fierce opposition from most representatives of the FFC.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.