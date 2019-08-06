Sudan: South Darfur Tribal Chief - Suspend Planning Until Displaced Have Returned

Daramo — The native administration of East Jebel Marra locality in South Darfur has warned the locality authorities not to go ahead with development planning for the Kindinjeir area until the rightful residents have returned.

Shartai (tribal chief) Ibrahim Suliman, head of the native administration at Daramo, told Radio Dabanga that the executive director, engineer Eisa Basi and others have started a period planning for Kindinjeir area, north of the state capital of Nyala, in the absence of the rightful residents of the area.

The bulk of the residents have fled the area after villages were burned and security decreased and have become either displaced or refugees.

New settlers

Many of their lands have since been occupied by new settlers with the connivance of the deposed Al Bashir regime.

Suliman said planning the area before the return of its residents is a sign that endorses ownership of the lands to the new settlers.

He called on the locality authorities to stop planning until after security has been restored in the region and the displaced and refugees return to their area.

