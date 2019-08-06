Nigeria: Yari Breaks Silence Over EFCC Raid On His Residence

Immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazizi Yari Abubakar, has said nothing incriminating was found when agents of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided his house at Talata Mafara last Sunday.

The governor's media aide, Malam Ibrahim Dosara, said in a statement yesterday: "My attention has been drawn to a story making the round that some operatives of the EFCC have raided the residence of the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, at Talata Mafara and carted away with some valuables.

"It is in view of this that I deem it necessary to clarify issues on the matter for the general public to note.

"It is true that some operatives of the EFCC were on Sunday, August 3, 2019, at the residence of the former governor in Talata Mafara.

"Although the reason for their visit to the house is yet to be known, the former governor ordered that all rooms and offices in the house be opened for the operatives to conduct their search.

"On the order of the former governor, all the rooms and offices in the house were opened for the operatives to carry out the search. After about five hours of search, the operatives left the house empty handed.

"It is, therefore, pertinent to inform the general public that there was nothing incriminating found or taken out of the house.

"We, therefore, allowed the EFCC to carry out its responsibility before making any further comment on the issue."

Vanguard