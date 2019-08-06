Mozambique: SA Supports Mozambique Peace Ceremony

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today attend the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement Ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique.

The agreement follows the successful political dialogue between the government of Mozambique and the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO), which culminated in the signing of an agreement on definitive cessation of military hostilities on 1 August 2019.

In a statement on Monday, the Presidency said South Africa and Mozambique share cordial and fraternal bilateral, political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

"South Africa's attendance of the signing ceremony in Mozambique is in solidarity with the people of Mozambique and in support of peace and stability in the country," said the Presidency.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.