Mozambique: SA Supports Mozambique Peace Ceremony

6 August 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today attend the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement Ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique.

The agreement follows the successful political dialogue between the government of Mozambique and the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO), which culminated in the signing of an agreement on definitive cessation of military hostilities on 1 August 2019.

In a statement on Monday, the Presidency said South Africa and Mozambique share cordial and fraternal bilateral, political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

"South Africa's attendance of the signing ceremony in Mozambique is in solidarity with the people of Mozambique and in support of peace and stability in the country," said the Presidency.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.