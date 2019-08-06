Egypt: Sudan Acting Charge d'Affaires to Cairo Meets WHO Regional Director

Khartoum — The acting Charge d'Affaires and Plenipotentiary at Sudan Embassy in Cairo, Idris Mohamed Ali, has met with the Regional Director of the Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Middle East, Dr. Ahmed Al-Munaziri, and discussed progress of the cooperation between Sudan and the organization and ways of increasing the joint projects between the Federal Ministry of Health and the organization.
The acting Charge d'Affaires said that Sudan looks forward for expanding the scope of its cooperation with the WHO in the fields of support, technical aid, capacity building and support to the national health plans in the country.
He indicated that the Regional Director of WHO has the organization's readiness to boost the efforts for enhancing the health sector in Sudan.
Read the original article on SNA.
