Sudan: EU Welcomes Agreement of Sudanese Parties

Khartoum — The European Union has welcomed the agreement reached by the Sudanese parties on the constitutional declaration that would pave the way for formation of a transitional government following their signing of the political agreement in past month.

A statement by the European External Action Service indicated that this achievement provides a unique opportunity to implement a real transition under a civilian leadership, and to address the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace and prosperity.

The European Union stressed its commitment to support Sudan in its path towards peace, democracy and prosperity and to work with the transitional government led by civilians to realize this goal.