Sudan: Darfur Council Peace Welcomes Agreement

Khartoum — Darfur Council Peace has welcomed the sgining of the constitutional declaration between Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

The spokesperson of the council, Adam Awad, affirmed the importance of the agreement for ending war, expanding the freedoms and positive discrimination for the areas that were afected by war during the Salvation era and before that in the fields of development and civil service, stressing the importance of agreement on a permanent constitution draft at the end of transitional period.

Awad indicated to the important of handling the situations of the signatory movements and absorbing their armies' leadership in the military institution and enabling their political leaders in transitional government period and the national affair.