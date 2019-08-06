South Africa: Ethical Leadership Is Much More Than Just Confronting Corruption

opinion

We have to return to what Nelson Mandela called the 'RDP of the Soul' when he bemoaned the speed with which South Africans want to accumulate wealth instead of helping others.

Whenever we celebrate a significant event, such as the birth of Nelson Mandela or as is the case now, National Women's Month, there is a call not to only set a month aside for commemorations.

But, argue those who want more from society, let's make the principles that underpinned the life of Mandela or Women's Month a way of life, a set of ethics that will unite South Africans to do the right thing all the time.

I agree. As a society, we have been fragmented by apartheid and brainwashed by a political philosophy that wanted, as Hendrik Verwoerd said, to turn blacks into hewers of wood and drawers of water. Concomitantly whites, because of the benefits gifted to them by the Verwoerdian philosophy, would-be masters over blacks.

That warped thinking fell in 1994 with the first democratic elections to elect a new government ever held on South African soil. And while we embraced the results of those elections, we did not do the hard job of removing from...