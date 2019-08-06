South Africa: The National Legislature's Life and Times of Recruiting and Restructuring

analysis

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise's question about what exactly the precinct of Parliament was and who controlled it may hint at underlying tensions and contestations as the parliamentary administration is restructured.

The application deadline to become a chef at Parliament, or waitron, is Friday. A week later, it's the deadline for the posts of chief financial officer, chief information officer and security management boss. Parliament's administration is in flux: partly over resignations, partly due to restructuring.

According to Parliament's jobs adverts, shortlisted candidates will be security vetted by the State Security Agency (SSA) and the police, alongside having checks done on citizenship status and qualifications. It doesn't matter if it's for the R521,729 annual remuneration package as "head waitron", as the ad put it, the cashier's R276,547 a year package, or the R1,853,953 a new chief finance officer would earn as an annual remuneration package, or the R1,992,289-a-year post of the chief information officer.

The restructuring has been underway for a year or so. Alongside HR moves such as the insourcing of cleaning and catering staff -- that process, now completed, created vacancies, hence the Sunday newspaper jobs advert for chefs, waitrons, cashiers and so on -- the administration is...