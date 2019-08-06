Kenya: Thousands of Kenyan Homes Receive Broadband Connectivity

6 August 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Maria Macharia

Nairobi — MORE than 15 000 homes in Kenya are set to receive fibre connectivity in the next two months.

Safaricom will connect the homes following its embarking on a move to grow the uptake of its Home fibre service.

The service currently reaches more than 300 000 homes across the country, with more than 107 000 customers connected across the capital Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri and Thika.

Safaricom is also looking to extend its fibre coverage to additional homes in the above-mentioned areas.

All new Safaricom Home fibre customers will receive a 50 percent discount in August and September.

Safaricom Home Fibre is a proposition that began over two years ago.

"This has been a new experience for most of our customers," said Michael Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

"We continue to record remarkable growth driven by demand for unlimited entertainment, working at home, home CCTV among other emerging customer needs."

Safaricom believes the 50 percent discount will appeal to prospective clients.

