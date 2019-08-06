South Africa: Injury Woes for Bulls After Griquas Hammering

6 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Pretoria — The Blue Bulls have fresh injury concerns following their 37-15 home Currie Cup defeat to Griquas.

Prop Simphiwe Matanzima suffered a knee injury that is likely to keep him sidelined for four weeks, team doctor Herman Rossouw said on Monday.

Flankers Marco van Staden and Ruan Steenkamp both suffered concussion and have started their return to play protocols, with a call on their availability will be made later in the week.

Winger Rosko Specman complained of a stiff groin after the Griquas match and sat out Monday's training. A call on his availability will also be made later this week.

In some good news, lock Andries Ferreira has recovered from the hamstring niggle he picked up in training last week and will be available for selection for this weekend's clash against the Golden Lions at Ellis Park.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:15.

Source: Sport24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

