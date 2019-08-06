Liberia: VP Taylor Challenges Students

Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor has challenged graduates of the Kerkulah Giddings Senior High School to be focused and determined if they are to see the realization of their goals.

The Kerkulah Giddings Senior High School in Sanoyea gained its elevation to high school through the good-will of Madam Taylor.

Guest Speaking over the weekend at the graduation exercise in Sannoyea, Madam Taylor said in seeking quality education, one needs to be strong and have confidence.

She says education being the key to the world can only be achieved based on an individual's willingness to pursue a goal that leads to his or her success.

According to VP Taylor, gaining recognition will be an easy way for graduates of the Kerkulah Giddings High School if only they have a goal to acquiring higher and quality education.

She reminds the graduates that high school diploma is just the beginning of their education, noting that Bachelor Degrees are now being looked at as high school certificates.

In spite of all the challenges, Madam Taylor called on the graduates to be serious, saying the sky is the beginning of their educational goals.

"I know it is not easy, but I want you to be strong, be focused, have confidence and don't [ever] be discouraged as students," she continues.

She wants the students, especially girls to see her as a role model.

At the occasion, VP Howard Taylor promised to provide scholarship for over 60 female students of the Kerkulah Giddings Senior High School.

For its first time to write high school exam, the school sent 14 students for the 2018/2019 West African Senior School Certificates Exam and all of them passed including a 60 year old woman.