Liberia: VP Taylor Wants CVE Done By a Special Body

Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor says there is a need for a special body to be setup to carry on Civic and Voters Education (CVE), instead of the National Elections Commission (NEC).
"The National Elections Commission does not have the time to do CVE awareness while busy doing other things during elections, so it will be better for the CVE to be done by a special body," she said recently at the 1st graduation ceremony of the Kerkulah Giddings Senior High School in Sanoyea, Bong County.
According to Madam Taylor, CVE needs to be taught even at the elementary level in the Liberian education sector, suggesting that it gives opportunities for first time voters to understand not only the proceeding of the NEC, but the entire elections law of the Republic.
Madam Taylor explains that placing CVE in the hands of a special body will make NEC's works easier and minimize the level of challenges experienced during elections.
"Everyone needs to understand how elections are conducted, whether educated or not. So I strongly believe that when a special body is charged with the responsibility of carrying on CVE, it will be fine for the National Elections Commission because it will only focus on conducting elections," says Madam Taylor.
The Vice President's statement has received huge support from residents of Bong County with many of the citizens calling on the government to ensure that it is done before the conduct of the 2020 Midterm Senatorial elections.
The citizens say effective information dissemination is one of the pillars of democratic elections, saying the CVE must be done to enable them to understand the process.
