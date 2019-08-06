Somalia: Security Heightened in Jubaland Ahead of Elections

Security has been beefed up in Jubbaland ahead of the elections expected later this month.
The Africa Union and local authorities held a meeting aimed at curbing the run-away insecurity which has seen a bombing in a hotel which saw several people killed.
Al-shabab has also been targeting clan elders who participate in the elections. It is expected that as the vote draws near, armed groups pushing for factional interests are likely to employ more violence.
On Monday, Jubbaland leader, Ahmed Mohamed Islam and AMISOM force commander, Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn held a meeting in which they discussed security during the elections.
The two sides agreed that Jubbaland regional police and AMISOM contingents in the sector will closely coordinate on security matters during the polls.
Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.