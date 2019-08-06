Somalia: Security Heightened in Jubaland Ahead of Elections

6 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Security has been beefed up in Jubbaland ahead of the elections expected later this month.

The Africa Union and local authorities held a meeting aimed at curbing the run-away insecurity which has seen a bombing in a hotel which saw several people killed.

Al-shabab has also been targeting clan elders who participate in the elections. It is expected that as the vote draws near, armed groups pushing for factional interests are likely to employ more violence.

On Monday, Jubbaland leader, Ahmed Mohamed Islam and AMISOM force commander, Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn held a meeting in which they discussed security during the elections.

The two sides agreed that Jubbaland regional police and AMISOM contingents in the sector will closely coordinate on security matters during the polls.

