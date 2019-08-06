South Africa: 72 KZN Schoolchildren Injured As Bus Overturns

As many as 72 children were injured on Tuesday morning when the school bus in which they were travelling overturned in Centocow Road in Centocow, near Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics and other services, arrived at St Apollinaris Hospital to where all the injured children had been transported.

"On assessment, medics found that two children had sustained numerous injuries and were in a critical condition while 70 others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate," Meiring said.

"The children were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions.

"Once treated, the one critically injured patient was airlifted to a hospital by a private medical helicopter."

The rest were transported by various services to nearby hospitals, said Meiring.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

More to follow.

Source: News24