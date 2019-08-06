South Africa: Cape Derby Moves to Athlone Stadium

Cape Town — The much-anticipated Absa Premiership Cape derby between Cape Town City FC and Stellenbosch FC will now take place at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, August 10.

Cape Town Stadium was announced as the venue when the Premier Soccer League rolled out the fixtures a few weeks before the start of the 2019/20 football season.

However, in a turn of events, stadium management revealed that the field is 'unplayable for football' despite the 'multi-year contract' deal in place between the Citizens and the stadium.

"This is yet another negligent and careless undermining of professional football in Cape Town by the Cape Town Stadium management," Cape Town City owner John Comitis said via a press statement.

"The club as a multi-year contract with Cape Town Stadium and is now entering its fourth year in partnership as a tenant.

"It is no secret that the league season starts each year in August, and the home opening game against Stellenbosch had been booked and agreed in advance between both the club and the city's venue.

"As early as June, the club stressed the importance of the opening home fixture being at Cape Town stadium, raising concerns over the surface after various non-sporting events such as Monster Trucks had been accepted before the start of the season.

"However, we were assured the pitch would be ready. It's not."

Kick-off is at 18:00 on Saturday.

Source: Sport24