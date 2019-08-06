South Africa: Deborah Cox Slams South African Airlines Over a Nightmare Trip

Cape Town — Deborah Cox is so disappointed with South African Airlines after a nightmare flight experience.

The Canadian singer was in Ghana for the Ghana World Music Festival and she boarded the flight to return to the United States.

According to Cox's social media post, there was a fire in the cockpit and the plane had to make an emergency landing. "We just had the scariest situation just happen, there was a fire in the cockpit and we had to do an emergency landing we literally turned around. We were in the air for about 15 minutes and had to turn back around and we're back in Ghana. That was the scariest thing I've been through. I just want to go home", she tweeted.

In her outrage, she says that there had been a three-hour delay prior to the flight due to a broken door that was being fixed.

In her series of Instagram stories, the words "South African Airlines, Fire in Cockpit, God Help Us", are written on the screen. In videos, the lights inside the plane had been switched off as the pilots performed the emergency landing, with some travellers screaming, and others could be heard praying.

Cox also expressed her disappointment with the way the airline allegedly handled the situation, as she went on to say: "No answers as to when another plane will be coming in, or whether or not it will be a new plane. Passengers disgruntled. Kids vomiting. Scared. Shook. Terrible way they handled the situation."

She accused the airline of not taking the safety of passengers into account when it insisted on flying a damaged plane. "So disappointed in South African airlines. After 3 hours delay on the plane to take care of a damaged door, they still insisted on flying the damaged plane which later had to turn back around to Accra. Concern for our safey? None".

It seems like her trip to Africa has been a complete nightmare. The delay was not the only drama that Cox experienced. According to SowetanLIVE, her luggage was left behind in the U.S. on her flight to Ghana last week - and was only delivered to her two days after her arrival.

The singer has since landed safely in the U.S.