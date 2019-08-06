Liberia: Holman Family, U.S., Gives Medical Supplies to Kebbah Clinic

Joyce Kumba Raynes Ogunti, founder of the Alfred and Collinette Raynes Everybody Served (ACRES) Community Clinic in Millsburg, lower Montserrado, has donated assorted medical supplies and equipment to the Kebbah Clinic in Barnesville.

She made the donation on Friday, August 2, 2019, on behalf of the sainted memory of John Wesleyan and Arimetha Banks-Holman, former residents of Barnesville.

The items included; drugs, blood pressure monitors, armpit and a digital thermometer, syringes, isolation gowns, and scrubs, respectively.

The CEO of ACRES told the Daily Observer that the Friday donation was intended to help the Kebbah Clinic provide much-needed services to residents in that area.

According to Madam Ogunti, the donation also formed part of her yearly missionary pilgrimage to the Alfred and Collinette Raynes Everybody Severed (ACRES) Community Clinic in Millsburg, Lower Montserrado County, which has served about 59,000 patients free of charge.

Mrs. Ogunti is also a professional nurse, resides in Chicago, USA, and is a daughter of Millsburg.

She said, "on behalf of the John W. and Arimetha Banks-Holman, former residents of Barnesville, from their son and Joyce's husband Mr. Vahplahn Zeegar-Holman of the United States, we will like to say "thank you plenty yah."

Acknowledging the health workers at the clinic, Mrs. Ogunti added that the Holman family wanted the people to know that they still have Barnesville at heart

"She said, "They Holman family still remembered Barnesville as one of their homes in Liberia and will continue to provide the little service they can afford."

Ogunti said Liberia is "my home and if I can help one person here in Liberia, that means a lot to me because I am making a headway in Millsburg, where my clinic is helping thousands of citizens in that community."

"We try to reach out to the local community to find out where they have problems and where they have difficulties so that we factor them in when planning for our outreach program," said Mrs. Ogunti.

Receiving the items, the Officer-In-Charge of the Clinic, Mrs. Alice Biah Kessellie, thanked the Holman family for the support; which she said came at a time the clinic was in critical need.

Mrs. Kessellie said the supplies would prove beneficial to patients at the facilities and would improve the service they offer to the public. She said the clinic is open on a daily basis they attend to at least 1000 patients in the area.