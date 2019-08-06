Liberia: The Last Well to Provide Basic Water Access for All By 2020

The Last Well, a nonprofit organization based in Rockwall, Texas, is committed to bringing safe drinking water and gospel to Liberia by 2020.

At a one-day Legislative Information Sharing and Engagement (LISE) session held on Monday, August 5, 2019, in Monrovia, Dr. Todd Phillips, founder, and president of The Last Well said the country will be the first developing nation in history with basic access to clean water for all.

Dr. Phillips told lawmakers yesterday at the gathering that giving the gift of clean water to Liberians in need earns them the right to share the message of Jesus with each person they serve, which is the core mission of The Last Well.

He said since 2009, The Last Well has served more than 2.1 million Liberians in rural communities, providing every single human access to safe drinking water within 15-minutes walking distance of their home.

Dr. Phillips said, "When the mission is complete, Liberia will be the first developing country with access to safe drinking water from one border to another."

According to him, providing safe drinking water for the entire nation, border to border, and to offer the gospel to every community we serve, by 2020.

He further added that the vision of The Last Well is to eliminate water scarcity with the Christian message through the transformational initiative for the betterment of humanity.

Speaking on their project in Liberia, Dr. Phillips said The Last Well has more than 20 Liberian based field partners comprised of technical teams that install wells, hand pumps, and household filters, as well as local teams that share the Christian message to communities.

Dr. Philips told members of the Legislature that the organization is actually interested in countries in the West African region, of which Liberia is part, to provide clean water to them.

He put the total cost of the project at US$31 million, which will complete the building of wells in all the 15 counties.

Dr. Philips also named counties that they are targeting in this year, including Lofa, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Margibi Counties and by next year they are expected to do Montserrado.

Also speaking, The Last Well senior vice president and director of operations, Doc Lawson, told the members of the parliament that the meeting was intended to inform lawmakers of the ongoing project (The Last Well), who they are and what actually they are doing in their various constituents over the last 10 years in the country.

"We are here today actually work with you and to let you that of what we are doing in Liberia," Mr. Lawson said.

In several remarks, Margibi County Lawmakers, Ben Fofana, Dallas Gueh of Rivercess and others praised The Last Well for the tremendous work they are carrying in the counties.

The lawmakers pledged their unflinching support and commitment to work with The Last Well to actualize they work in the country.

Meanwhile, The Last Well campaign began in 2009, and by 2015 clean water had been provided through the construction of wells in Bomi, Bong and Grand Kru counties through Last Well's partnership with World Hope International and Water 4 Life.

Other organizations assisting in the construction of wells in Margibi, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Grand Bassa, Sinoe and River Cess counties are Living Water International, Teamwork Africa, Word Sower Liberia, Vision Collaboration, Equip Liberia and Water of Life/CRCA.

The Last Well and its partners are determined to ensure that they reach their objective of every Liberian having access to clean water within a 15-minute walk with every project serving no more than 600 people and when the Gospel has been preached in every community they serve.