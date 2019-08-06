Gambia: Liberia Women's U-20 Depart for Gambia International Friendlies

Liberia women's U-20 team have left the country for two international friendly matches against The Gambia slated for August 6 and 9, 2019.
According to a release from the Liberia Football Association (LFA), a 29-person delegation left Monrovia on Monday, August 5 for Banjul, The Gambia to honor the invitation.
The delegation, according to LFA, is headed by its executive committee member, Joseph M. Kollie. Other includes Jodie Reid-Seton and journalist Edwin Boyd Dolo of Renaissance Communications Incorporated.
The rest include the newly-appointed technical staff made-up of head coach Robert Lartey, deputy coach Famatta Dean, goalkeeper coach Robertson Warner, administrative manager Gayduo Kennedy, medic Lydia Grant Boi and caretaker Constance Miama Bowman-Prempeh.
Three of the players during one of the training sessions.
Following several weeks of training, medical and physical examinations, Coach Lartey along with his technical staff selected 20 players to form part of the delegation.
Full squad
Goalkeepers: Lorpu C. Forkpah (World Girls), Tonia Nyemah (Senior Professionals) and Komassah Sumo (Hippo FC)
Defenders: Maria N. Flomo and Lucy Massaquoi (Blanco FC); Loretta Blessing Sackie (World Girls) and Francisca T. Howe (Earth Angels)
Midfielders: Winnie B. Dorbor, Agatha Nemene and Bendu Egg Kloty (Blanco FC); Success Gaye and Jennie Tisdell (Determine Girls); Hawa Kpan (World Girls) and Sylvia Payne (Earth Angels)
Strikers: Elizabeth Angel Tamba and Paulinho Agbotsu (Determine Girls); Miatta Haja Morris (Senior Professionals), Regina B. Nyanfore (Professional Sisters), Lucy Gbeh Kikeh (World Girls), Love N. T. Koffa (Blanco FC)
