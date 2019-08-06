Malawi Protests Descend Into Chaos, Police Armoured Vehicle Set Ablaze - 'Chimbaula'

6 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Thousands of protesters in the capital Lilongwe have clashed with Malawi police and torched cops armoured vehicle, grabbed some teargas launchers and also torched a house belonging to a police officer.

Malawi on a verge of very dangerous situation Police armoured vehicle torched

This followed after police fires teargas to disperse the protestors around Simama Hotel as residential neighbourhood were shrouded with clouds of teargas .

The marchers were in the streets after the High Court in Lilongwe released a ruling in the morning dismisdimg Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale application to stop demonstrations for causing violence.

The AG had also petitioned that demonstration organisers, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), should pay K2 billion as surety to cover damages incurred during demonstrations.

HRDC is continuing with its series of nationwide protests to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah and her commissioners to resign for presiding over flawed May 21 Tripartite Elections which saw President Peter Mutharika re-elected.

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda dismissed Attorney General's application with costs.

