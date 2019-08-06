Malawi Mobile Phone Giant TNM Confirms 137 Job Cuts As Part of Restructuring Efforts

TNM plc, one of the country's integrated information and communications technology and mobile phone network operators, has confirmed that from its 713 employees it will remain with 576 and lay off 137 job.

The company said it will continue to deliver outstanding services as the retrenchment is part of the development and functional review exercise following changes in the telecommunications industry.

"In a more data-driven future, TNM will work like an internet company. This requires fewer staff as well as staff with a different skills profile, hence, TNM is adapting to these changes in the market environment and circumstances," said head of marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya.

He said in the organisational review which was done "across the company from management down the lowest level," 45 employees volunteered to leave out of the affected 137.

Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) claimed it was disappointed by the job cuts.

This is a new wave of job cuts from mobile phone network operators, which is likely also going to hit rivals Airtel MalawI.