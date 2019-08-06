East Africa: Germany Supports Vaccination Pragrammes in East Africa With 90bn

GERMANY has committed 35 million Euros (about 90bn/-) to intensify the battle against infectious diseases in the East African Community (EAC).

The Federal Republic of Germany's support will be invested in vaccination programmes across the six EAC partner states.

Speaking at the EAC headquarters here, Senior Policy Officer from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Claudia Imwolde-Krämer said that the Western European nation acknowledged the regional intergovernmental organisation's efforts in curbing infectious diseases.

"I appreciate and acknowledge the EAC's efforts to immunise every child in the region," she noted. In his rejoinder, EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Planning and Infrastructure Engineer Steven Mlote said the Germany's gesture reaffirms strong ties that exist between the EAC and Germany.

"Indeed, the Federal Republic of Germany and EAC have historically had strong and cordial relations, dating back to the founding of the EAC, 20 years ago," he said.

He further noted that the partners had been cooperating in different areas with notable achievements being realised in health and pharmaceutical; trade and customs; agriculture and tourism sectors.

The Deputy Secretary General thanked Germany for the generous support to the EAC, noting that the collaboration between the two parties continues to grow and become stronger.

Germany has been supporting immunisation programmes in the region in close collaboration with the EAC and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (GAVI)) since 2013.

The region has made great progress in introducing new, lifesaving vaccines.

In June this year, the community put its disaster preparedness levels on test through a four-day cross-border simulation exercise at Namanga.

The exercise further sought to assess the use of early warning and event detection mechanisms at points of entry with emphasis on the Namanga border area between Kenya and Tanzania, assess the coordination mechanisms, command and control systems and information sharing channels between multiple sectors and countries like activation of the EAC emergency structure, incident management systems and relevant emergency operations centres.

Since 2018 , the EAC region has experienced a number of cross border epidemics most of which affect both humans and animals.

These include, among others, the haemorrhagic Ebola, Marburg, Crimean Kongo and Rift Valley fevers, Cholera, Polio, Rabies and Plague. Recent studies have indicated that six out of the 10 diseases are zoonotic, transmitted between animals and humans.