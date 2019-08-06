South Africa: Mayoral Limbo Continues As Zandile Gumede's Special Leave Extended... Again

The ANC's provincial executive committee has announced that embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's special leave will be extended for the second time, as a decision on her future is still to be made.

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli made the announcement at ANC headquarters in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Ntuli said provincial leaders had received a report from the Provincial Working Committee, and had decided to allow more time for the affected members to finalise their matters.

The special leave therefore applies to both Gumede, who is currently facing corruption charges in the Durban Specialised Crimes Court, and Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who was arrested on a murder charge.

More to follow...

Source: News24