South Africa: Mayoral Limbo Continues As Zandile Gumede's Special Leave Extended... Again

The ANC's provincial executive committee has announced that embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's special leave will be extended for the second time, as a decision on her future is still to be made.
Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli made the announcement at ANC headquarters in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Ntuli said provincial leaders had received a report from the Provincial Working Committee, and had decided to allow more time for the affected members to finalise their matters.
The special leave therefore applies to both Gumede, who is currently facing corruption charges in the Durban Specialised Crimes Court, and Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who was arrested on a murder charge.
More to follow...
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.