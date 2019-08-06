South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Attends Signing Ceremony of Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mozambique

press release

President Ramaphosa to attend the signing ceremony of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement

The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement Ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique, tomorrow, Tuesday, 06 August 2019.

The Agreement follows the successful political dialogue between the Government of Mozambique and the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO), which culminated with the signing of an agreement on Definitive Cessation of Military Hostilities, on 01 August 2019.

South Africa and Mozambique share cordial and fraternal bilateral, political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle. South Africa's attendance of the signing ceremony in Mozambique is in solidarity with the people of Mozambique and in support of peace and stability in the country.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.

Issued by: The Presidency