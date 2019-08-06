South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Attends Signing Ceremony of Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mozambique

President Ramaphosa to attend the signing ceremony of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement
The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement Ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique, tomorrow, Tuesday, 06 August 2019.
The Agreement follows the successful political dialogue between the Government of Mozambique and the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO), which culminated with the signing of an agreement on Definitive Cessation of Military Hostilities, on 01 August 2019.
South Africa and Mozambique share cordial and fraternal bilateral, political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle. South Africa's attendance of the signing ceremony in Mozambique is in solidarity with the people of Mozambique and in support of peace and stability in the country.
President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.
Issued by: The Presidency
Read the original article on Govt of SA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.