Africa: South Africa's Lira Made into a Barbie Doll and We Love It!

Lira becomes the first African to have a Barbie doll in her honour.

The popular singer Lira has become the first African woman to be honoured with her own Barbie doll.

The Lira doll was made as part of 60th Anniversary Barbie Shero campaign - an effort to inspire girls to be heroes.

Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, says: "Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie, and we are thrilled to shine a light on real-life role models to remind them that they can be anything. Each of the international Sheroes will get her very own one-of-a-kind doll to celebrate breaking boundaries in their chosen fields."

The doll, made to her likeness, wears an oversized African print, oversized earrings - and has Lira's signature short hair, of course.

She joins women around the globe, such as Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, British supermodel Adwoa Aboah, actress Yara Shahidi and tennis star Naomi Osaka, that have had Barbie dolls made in their image as part of an International Women's Day campaign.

Miss Lira couldn't resist to share the excitement and posted photos of herself and the look-alike doll, with the caption:

"I am proud to announce that I have been awarded a one-of-a-kind Lira Barbie doll, as part of Barbie's 60th Anniversary Shero campaign celebrating role models who inspire young girls to be all they can be. I am the very first African to be bestowed with this honour and I'm simply thrilled to be honoured in this way."

"I'm deeply honoured to be Barbie's first African role model and am excited to align with brand that is on a mission to show girls more diverse role models. I have always been someone who endeavours the celebration of my skin tone and natural hair, and it is amazing to see this reflected in my doll which I hope will inspire girls across the African continent. This is an enormous gesture and affirmation that the world is celebrating Africa for who we are," she added.

Congrats Miss Lira!