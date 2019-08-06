Nigeria: Zamfara Airport Project Takes Off This Month - Matawalle

6 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has said that construction work on the Gusau Airport project would commence in August.

Mr Matawalle disclosed this on Sunday in Gusau when he received the contractors and consultants that would handle the project.

He said that the airport project was one of the several projects to be executed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP), arrangement for which 1 billion US Dollars was approved by the Afrexim Bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the governor signed the agreement on behalf of the state government while Benedict Orama, President of Afrexim Bank, signed on behalf of the bank.

Mr Matawalle said that the arrangement would not cost the state government any money, explaining that the state government would only ensure the provision of a conducive environment for the smooth execution of the project.

He advised the contractors handling the project to source their labourers and the building materials locally.

"We have the manpower you will need. Our engineers will join your workers so that a qualitative job will be executed in record time," the governor said.

Representatives of both the consulting firm, ULO Consultants Ltd, Uche Oko-ponu, and the project bankers - Heritage Bank - George Oko-obah, in their remarks, said that they were ready and capable of executing the project.

They also explained that the project would create massive employment opportunities for the people of the state.

NAN reports that the governor later led the contractors and consultants to the project site situated along Gusau - Kaura Namoda road in the outskirts of the state capital.

Other components derivable from the project include the revival of the Bakalori irrigation dam to generate electricity and improve irrigation farming activities.

The project is also expected to revive the textile industry and provide water to Zamfara communities.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.