Kenya: Several Injured in Attack By a Criminal Gang in Mombasa

Photo: Kevin Odit/Daily Nation
Residents injured by a gang in Mombasa County on August 5 being taken to Yeshua Clinic in Bamburi.
6 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Several people were on Monday night injured during an attack by a group of about 30 youth, suspected to be a criminal gang known as Wakali Kwanza.

The knife-wielding youth attacked people around Naivas Centre and Lake View area of Bamburi, Nyali constituency.

The youth donning bright reflectors were attacking any person on sight, police and locals said.

"They were shouting "Takbir!" before they started slashing anyone in their sight," one of the residents interviewed said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Fear as Gang Terrorises Mombasa Residents
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.