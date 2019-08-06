Kenya: Karua Loses Supreme Court Petition Against Waiguru's Election

Nairobi — The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition by NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua challenging the election of Anne Waiguru as Kirinyaga governor.

Karua had moved to the Supreme Court after losing at the High Court and Court of Appeal where the case had been dismissed.

The ruling issued on Tuesday was read out by Justice Isaac Lenaola, for five judges who heard and determined the matter.

Justice Lenaola said that as a result, the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction in handling the matter and upheld the rulings of the two lower courts.