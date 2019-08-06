Kenya: Brace for Thika Road Traffic Nightmare As Contractor Closes Two Lanes

Motorists using the Thika Superhighway will for the next one month face a traffic nightmare after the urban roads authority announced the closure of two lanes to allow for the construction of an overpass.
The overpass is being constructed in the Allsopps area.
Kenya Urban Road Authority (Kura) said the overpass is meant to ease traffic transition between the two major roads.
In a notice to motorists on Monday, Kura said the innermost lanes for both inbound and outbound of Thika Superhighway at Ruaraka will be closed from August 7 to September 7.
In April, Kura announced that the Allsopps area be closed for a period of three months.
