Kenya: Oliech Included in Gor's Champions League Squad

Veteran striker Dennis Oliech has been included in Gor Mahia's squad ahead of the 2019/2020 league season and is set to lead the team's attack in the CAF Africa Champions League starting with Sunday's clash against Burundian club Aigle Noir.
Oliech signed a two-year contract with the team last season but his stay at the club remained unclear after he suffered an injury against Western Stima in a league match towards the end of last season.
Also included in Gor's squad is new signings David Mapigano, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien of Ivory Coast and Ghanaian Francis Afriyie. The Ivorian has been handed the number nine jersey.
Other new signings, Curtis Wekesa and Tanzanian forward Dickson AMbundo, have also met the cut.
CONFIDENT
According to the Kenyan Premier League champions official website, stand-in coach Patrick Odhiambo, who will guide the team in Hassan Oktay's absence, is confident the team will make it to the group stage of the CAF Africa Champions League.
"The team has values and ways of doing things. There are also clearly defined targets and expectations which I must work to achieve. I'm confident of steering the club in every tournament and shape the team to produce the desired results," said Odhiambo.
The winner of the Gor versus Noir clash will face either USM Alger of Algeria or SONIDEP of Niger in the first round of the tournament for a place in the Champions League group stage.
Squad - Goalkeepers: Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch Defenders: Wellington Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang Midfielders: Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Bonifae Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango Forwards: Dennis Oliech, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.
