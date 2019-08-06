Nigeria: Bridge Collapses in Nigerian University, Kills Four Students - Many Missing

Angry students are protesting at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi following the death of four students when a bridge within the campus collapsed Monday night, witnesses said.

The concrete bridge collapsed after a heavy downpour. Many students are missing. About 20 students are said to have been on the bridge when the tragedy struck.

According to some students, the bridge collapsed while students reading for their exams were returning from the classes to their hostels.

The police in Bauchi confirmed the development, but referred journalists to the University’s public relations unit for details.

A female student who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on phone said, "All calls put across to the management asking them to come for help were not responded to."

"Four of our students died - three females and a male. Some are in the hospital and there are still some that have not been accounted for."

Protest

As a result, there was a protest at the University's permanent site in Gubi village where incident occurred.

The angry students have since barricaded the entrance of the new ATBU campus, preventing the management staff from entering the campus.

The Gubi campus of ATBU has been a construction site, with many ongoing and some uncompleted structures littering all parts of the campus.

The management of the University is to hold a press conference on the issue any moment from now.