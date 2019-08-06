Kenya: Stars Boss Migne Set to Leave for France

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne is set to leave for his native France next week for an unspecified period of time but says he will leave his assistants in charge and is not about to step down from the job.

Migne has said he will travel with his family back to France as his daughter is set to undergo some medical procedures.

"Don't be afraid if from the 12th of this month you don't see me. It is because I have a daughter who will be in hospital, I will go back to France. I will not leave. Don't worry. The coach is there. My family will be there at the beginning of September and my different assistants will be here working and when it's okay with my daughter, I we will be back," the tactician noted.

Despite failing to guide Kenya to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after losing to Tanzania on penalties in the first round of qualification, Migne has stated that he is not thinking of leaving and if his bosses think of firing him, then it will turn out costly.

"To resign? I am under contract here. It is already difficult to pay me and after if they need to pay my full contract it will be difficult also. I am hard worker. This is not a defeat; it's a draw. We are not qualified. I knew when I signed in Kenya, it would be difficult but my way is to work hard and to try get something strong," the tactician stated.

He added; "We need to be optimistic and positive and to work hard, it's the only way. I am not a liar and tell you that we will qualify for every tournament. I am here to try and build something. I need to continue working and stay positive. If for every defeat you want to change things and sack the coach, then you will remain the same as you were for 20 years. I am not afraid about it. It is part of my job."

Migne has come increasingly under fire especially for his failed tactics against Tanzania where the team failed to score a single goal in 180 minutes of football and in the penalty shoot-out managed to get only one in the back of the net.

The tactician believes that the team did its best and only lost because of inexperience, saying his plans were scattered after up to five players were ruled ineligible for the tie after transferring to leagues outside the country.

John Avire went MIA with reports that he was seeking a move to Egypt, Cliff nYAkeya joined Egyptian side Al Masry, Francis Kahata and Faruk Shikalo left for Tanzania, David 'Cheche' Ochieng left for Saudi Arabia while Paul Were did not report to camp as he seeks a move out of the country.

"I think we missed some maturity. Maturity is essential in football. You have to be mature in the zone of truth offensively and defensively. When you imagine two months ago the team with all these players then they leave, it is difficult,"

"The boys gave their best and worked very hard in 15 days. A small thing was missing and in the high level, every detail counts. Hope they can learn from this and some have already shown me they can integrate in the first national team," the tactician further explained.

Migne's next target now is to qualify the team for the Cup of Nations in 2021 but he says a shot at the 2022 World Cup is too ambitious.

"Everything is possible in football. Now the focus is on AFCON 2021. For the World Cup we will try our best but we need to be realistic as well. In 2026 maybe because nine teams from Africa will qualify. The next one in 2022 will be five. We are maybe number 25 in Africa. It will be tough. But if you find a coach who will promise to be qualified, sign him," Migne added with a pinch of salt.

Stars will shift focus to the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with their first match set for November away to Egypt.