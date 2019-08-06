Botswana: BFA Rolls Out Project to Maun

Maun — Plans are underway to launch the Futsal project in Maun which aims at keeping young players active when they are unable to have fully-fledged leagues.

Nhabe Regional Football Association and other football structures have been urged to mobilise children who will take part in the project spearheaded by Botswana Football Association (BFA).

It is expected to be launched in Maun next February and has already been rolled out to other areas such as Kasane, Tsabong, Lobatse and Letlhakane.

BFA technical officer, Tshepo Mphukuthi said the BFA was undertaking development projects in the southern block such as the elite youth league.

He admitted that the project was undertaken from Jwaneng up to Francistown because they considered distance between the regions. He noted that in the northern block regions were far apart.

He said it was easier to manage the league in the southern region because it was easy for teams to honour fixtures.

However, he assured them that plans were underway to roll out the Futsal project in Maun.

Mphukuthi said they would start by training coaches, followed by the launch of the project. The region, he said, was expected to identify 10 teams to take part in the project, adding that they should target players not playing in existing clubs.

The league in every area is expected to comprise of 10 girls and boys teams to keep players active and help in increasing the number of players in the regions.

He explained that the league was important in areas that did not have elite youth league and helped in identifying talent. He pleaded with schools and parents to encourage children to take part in the project, adding that sport was a new employer and could help reduce unemployment in the country.

He also shared the BFA's technical department's development plan. Some of the objectives include the development of realistic pathways for the development of players, coaches and referees, increasing and improving quality coaches, increasing children's participation through grassroots development.

Others are to provide a clear development structure for emerging talent and to build competitive youth teams. The plan also aims to create an opportunity for young players to play irrespective of socio-economic background, race, gender or place of residence.

Mphukuthi said BFA was aiming to develop football, noting that they intended to visit regions to establish challenges they encountered and how to support them.

Nhabe regional football association secretary general, Moreotsile Juta decried lack of access to utilise the Maun Sports Complex due to high fees charged by Botswana National Sports Council.

He said the council charged P1 000 per hour for teams to use the stadium, but that teams were unable to pay as a result of financial constraints. The stadium, he said, has now turned into an entertainment centre for artists during music festivals.

Juta said the stadium was intended to grow and develop sport, but that it has not been happening and requested BFA to intervene. He said the association was struggling to secure land to build offices and playing grounds.

Source: BOPA